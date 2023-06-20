A teenager died after being shot during an incident in Rancho Cucamonga, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On June 18, deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Police Station responded to a shooting at the intersection of Cartilla Avenue and Lemon Avenue. When deputies arrived on scene, they found the victim, an 18-year-old Colton man, suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.
On June 21, the victim succumbed to injuries he suffered in the shooting incident. He was identified as Eric Rodriguez-Yuriar, the Sheriff's Department said.
Detectives are investigating the shooting and are encouraging anyone with information to contact Detective Charles Wallace of the Rancho Cucamonga Station at (909) 477-2800. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.
