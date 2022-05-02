A man from Tennessee was arrested for allegedly murdering a 68-year-old man in San Bernardino last month, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
On April 12 at about 4:55 p.m, police responded to the 1200 block of N. Lugo Avenue and found the victim, James Gibbons, suffering from a gunshot wound. Gibbons was transported to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.
With the assistance of the community, detectives were able to identify James Edward Posey, 54, as a suspect related to the crime. On April 15, the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office charged Posey with the murder of Gibbons.
On April 27, Posey was taken into custody by federal officials in the 4400 block of Sphinx Cove in Memphis, Tennessee. Posey will be extradited from Memphis to San Bernardino and face his murder charge.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective J. Alvarez at alvarez_jo@sbcity.org / (909) 388-4935.
