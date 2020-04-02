Two members of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department have died due to complications from COVID-19, the county announced on April 3.
Deputy David Werksman, who was most recently assigned to Sheriff’s Administration, died on April 2, the county said.
Werksman began his career with the department on April 23, 1998 and worked assignments at the Robert Presley Detention Center, Jurupa Valley Station, Hazardous Device Team, Lake Elsinore Station, and Sheriff’s Administration.
Werksman was 51 years old and is survived by his wife and three children.
----- IN ADDITION, Deputy Terrell Young died on April 2, the county said.
Young, who was most recently assigned to the Cois Byrd Detention Center, began his career with the Sheriff's Department on Dec. 8, 2005, and also worked assignments at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility, Perris Station, Court Services, and Southwest Station.
Young is survived by his wife and four children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.