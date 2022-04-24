Two men and a woman were arrested in connection with a homicide of a teenager which occurred in Colton earlier this month, according to the Colton Police Department.
On April 14, a car-to-car shooting took place in the 1800 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. Jorge Leos, 18, suffered a gunshot wound and was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced deceased the following day.
On April 21, detectives identified Kai Blackwell as a person of interest involved in the incident. Blackwell was located in Colton and interviewed by detectives. He was later booked into Central Detention Center on a charge of homicide.
The investigation continued and two other individuals were identified as being allegedly involved in the case. These persons were identified as Jacob Cabral-Sanchez and Melissa Sanchez. On April 22, they were located in Upland and arrested. Jacob was later booked into West Valley Detention Center on a charge of homicide, and Melissa was booked into West Valley Detention Center for allegedly being an accessory.
