Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of a schoolteacher in Highland earlier this year, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
The suspects were identified as Oscar Fernando Lopez Lopez, a 23-year-old resident of Colton, and Juana Leonides, a 31-year-old resident of Colton. Lopez Lopez is suspected of killing Andrew Sanchez, and Leonides is suspected of being an accessory to the murder.
Back on Feb. 28 at 3:36 p.m., Sanchez, a 54-year-old resident of San Bernardino, was shot and killed shortly after he left work in the area of 5th Street and Tippecanoe Avenue.
Information obtained during the investigation of the case confirmed that Sanchez and Leonides were involved in a road rage incident preceding the murder, the Sheriff's Department said.
On May 3, a search warrant was served at a residence in Colton where Lopez Lopez and Leonides were arrested. Both were booked in at West Valley Detention Center, where they remain in custody without bail.
