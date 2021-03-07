A woman and her eight-year-old daughter were stabbed to death and a third person was injured in a vicious attack inside a Rancho Cucamonga home on March 7, according to an updated report by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
At 3 a.m., deputies responded to a 911 call at the residence in the 6800 block of Bergano Place for an unknown problem. Deputies arrived and found three people inside suffering from stab wounds/lacerations.
Medical aid responded and pronounced Jia Jia, 44, and her daughter, Ruby Meng, 8, deceased at the scene.
In addition, a 38-year-old woman was transported to a hospital for treatment and is expected to recover from her injuries.
Detectives from the Homicide Detail learned the suspect entered the home by unknown means, then attacked and stabbed Jia, Ruby, and a female friend in a bedroom and fled through a rear sliding door.
Two other family members sleeping inside the residence were not injured. Those family members are not considered suspects.
Extensive area checks were conducted using K9 units, but the suspect was not located.
The motive for this crime is unknown.
The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Detective Malcolm Page, Specialized Investigations Division – Homicide Detail at (909) 387-3589. Callers can remain anonymous and contact WeTip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.
