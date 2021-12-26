A 20-year-old woman was shot to death during a Christmas gathering in Ontario on Dec. 24, and a suspect has been arrested in connection with the case, according to the Ontario Police Department.
At about 10:12 p.m., the suspect, Ulices Lopez, was involved in a verbal argument with the victim’s stepfather at a location in the 1100 E block of Highland Court, police said.
During the verbal altercation, the victim was shot with a handgun. The victim, a resident of Covina, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Lopez, a 23-year-old man from Covina, was arrested at the Ontario P.D. without incident on Dec. 27. Lopez has been booked at West Valley Detention Center on a charge of murder.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Ontario P.D. at (909) 986-6711 or Detective Gregory Clinton at (909) 408-1033. Information can be reported anonymously by calling WE-TIP at 800-78-CRIME or online at www.wetip.com.
