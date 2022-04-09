An Upland man was arrested on April 8 on a federal grand jury indictment that alleges he sold fentanyl to a woman last year who soon afterward suffered a fatal overdose from the powerful synthetic opioid.
John Biagianti, 31, was taken into custody at his residence by federal and local law enforcement, according to a news release issued by the U.S. Department of Justice.
He is charged with one count of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death — a crime that carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years in federal prison and a statutory maximum sentence of life imprisonment.
According to an indictment filed on April 6, Biagianti on August 8, 2021 knowingly and intentionally distributed fentanyl to a victim, who ingested the drug and died the following day.
The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s Overdose Death Investigations and Narcotics Unit and the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Los Angeles Division investigated this matter.
