An Upland man who allegedly beat his wife to death was arrested last weekend, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
On Nov. 25 about 11:45 p.m., deputies from the Barstow Sheriff’s Station responded to the Shell Gas Station on Cima Road near Mountain Pass for a report of a 12-year-old girl who walked into the store and requested help. A California Highway Patrol officer was at the location and contacted the child.
When deputies arrived, the child said her father beat her mother and left her on the side of the road. The suspect, later identified as 37-year-old Jesus Jaimes-Rosas, dropped the child off at the gas station and fled.
On Nov. 26 at about 1:23 a.m., deputies located Jaimes-Rosas’ abandoned vehicle on a dirt road. A Sheriff’s K9 Unit also responded to the area and located Jaimes-Rosas with self-inflicted injuries. He was transported to a hospital and later released.
At 11:43 a.m., the victim, Sonia Flores, was also located and was deceased.
Jaimes-Rosas was arrested on a murder charge and was booked in at the High Desert Detention Center, where he was being held without bail.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call (909) 890-4908. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to www.wetip.com.
