The Upland Police Department's SMASH Unit made 24 arrests in a wide-ranging operation on Sept. 4.
The operation lasted 10 hours, according to a Facebook post by the department.
Some of the arrests included suspects being charged with cocaine sales, methamphetamine sales, parole violations, possession of meth/Xanax while armed, and felony warrants.
Multiple gang members were identified, police said.
