A vegetation fire burned 13 acres in San Bernardino on July 12, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
No homes were damaged or destroyed, but one firefighter was injured during the incident. The firefighter was treated at a local hospital and has been released.
The blaze erupted on a hillside at 1:43 p.m. near West Kendall Drive and North University Parkway.
The fire quickly burned uphill through dry and receptive fuels toward homes on Pinnacle Lane, but firefighters were successful in stopping it.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
