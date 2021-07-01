A vegetation fire caused by a single-vehicle accident burned 35 acres in Waterman Canyon in San Bernardino this week but is now 100 percent contained, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
One firefighter was injured and was transported to a local hospital and has since been released. No homes were damaged by the blaze.
San Bernardino County Fire crews responded when the Peak Fire began on the morning of June 28 in the 2500 block of Old Waterman Canyon Road, said Battalion Chief Mike McClintock.
Due to the fire being adjacent to the San Bernardino National Forest, the United States Forest Service also sent a full response, including aircraft.
Arriving crews found a vehicle fire that had already spread to 3-5 acres of vegetation. Due to the fire being in San Bernardino County Fire’s Direct Protection Area (DPA) and an immediate threat to USFS San Bernardino National Forest land, both agencies entered unified command to work hand in hand to contain the fire. Additional resources were quickly ordered so that 20 nearby homes would be protected.
The Peak fire quickly spread uphill, jumping Highway 18, burning toward National Forest land. Arriving fixed and rotor wing aircraft dropped retardant and water to help slow the fire. By 3 p.m., the fire had burned 35 acres and the forward rate of spread had been stopped. Crews transitioned to mop-up operations and worked through the night to increase containment and suppress hot spots.
At the height of the fire, more than 200 firefighters from many agencies were involved in stopping the blaze.
