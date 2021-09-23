A vegetation fire which burned 71 acres and threatened homes and businesses in the area of Interstate 215 and University Avenue in San Bernardino has been completely extinguished, the San Bernardino County Fire Department said in a news release on Sept. 23.
There were no reports of injuries.
The cause of the fire was determined to be a flat tire, said Battalion Chief Mike McClintock. Sparks and pieces of the vehicle’s rim ignited dry vegetation while traveling westbound on the University offramp. The car’s driver remained on-scene after the incident.
The University Fire began on the morning of Sept. 22. Crews arrived to find 2-3 acres of light fuels already burning and spreading up “Little Mountain.” Firefighters initiated a fire attack, working to control the fire and keep it from spreading to nearby businesses.
The blaze quickly grew in a northeasterly direction toward homes. Additional personnel and equipment were immediately requested, including rotor and fixed wing aircraft.
By early afternoon, the fire had grown to more than 50 acres and threatened more than 100 homes.
The San Bernardino Police Department assisted with evacuations and road closures. Arriving fire crews provided for structure defense and perimeter control, working to keep the fire from damaging the homes at the bottom of Little Mountain.
Aircraft, bulldozers and firefighters were able to stop the forward spread of the fire by 5 p.m. Despite temperatures close to 100 degrees, firefighters were successful in keeping the fire from damaging or destroying any homes or commercial buildings. Personnel remained on-scene through the evening and night working on containment lines and mop-up. Containment had reached 75 percent by nightfall, and mop-up concluded the following day.
At the height of the incident, more than 150 firefighters worked to control the fast-moving fire.
At the start, the fire threatened a dialysis center. Thanks to an emergency plan that was clearly practiced by the staff, all 23 patients were safely and successfully evacuated, the Fire Department said.
