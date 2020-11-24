A victim died after being struck by random gunfire during a fight which exploded at a location in Muscoy on Nov. 22, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
At 8:39 p.m., Central Station deputies responded to multiple calls of a shooting at 2140 West Blake Street. Deputies arrived and found several people on the two-acre property but did not immediately locate the victim.
Moments later, dispatch received a call from San Bernardino Community Hospital advising the victim, Angel Villalva, a 29-year-old Los Angeles resident, arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle and was suffering from a gunshot wound. Villalva was pronounced deceased a short time later.
Homicide detectives responded to conduct the investigation. Detectives learned there was a fight involving numerous subjects, and one of the subjects involved produced a handgun and began shooting randomly into the crowd. Villalva was not involved in the fight but was struck by the random gunfire.
Detectives are urging anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect, or anyone who witnessed the incident, to contact Detective Tramayne Phillips, Specialized Investigations Division – Homicide Detail at (909) 387-3589. Callers can remain anonymous and contact WeTip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.
