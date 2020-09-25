A 20-year-old Victorville man was shot to death in San Bernardino on Sept. 24, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
Sean Lamont Curtis was transported to a local hospital by a private vehicle after suffering from a gunshot wound at 12:09 a.m., police said. Curtis was pronounced deceased at the hospital.
The driver of the vehicle provided information regarding the location of the incident. Evidence of the shooting was located at the intersection of Mill Street and Macy Street.
The motive for the shooting is still under investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call Detective Sawyer at (909) 384-5630 / sawyer_do@sbcity.org or Sergeant Tello at (909) 384-5613 / tello_al@sbcity.org.
