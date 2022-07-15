Ice, ice baby! Harley the grizzly bear proved to be a showstopper for visitors at the Big Bear Alpine Zoo on July 4, as he kept cool lounging in his pool, chillin’ with some floating ice blocks nearby.
Unbeknownst to zoo staff, Harley turned out to be a star in the making, capturing a large social media audience and reaching more than 2 million people on Facebook.
The video can also be viewed and shared on the Big Bear Alpine Zoo’s Facebook Watch page at https://fb.watch/eeOEGzmiM6/
For residents who would like to see Harley, his sister Ayla, or any of the other animals in person, the zoo is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Big Bear Alpine Zoo is San Bernardino County’s only zoo and also serves as a wildlife animal sanctuary, rehabilitation, and education center. Harley’s rescue story is one among many that can be told here.
For ticket prices and more information, visit bigbearzoo.org or call (909) 584-1299. The zoo is located at 747 Club View Drive in Big Bear Lake.
