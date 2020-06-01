Violence erupted in San Bernardino on the night of May 31 after peaceful protests were held in the city earlier in the day.
Protesters had been expressing their outrage over the death of George Floyd, who had died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck.
But at night, violence broke out at the intersection of Base Line and Waterman avenues. At least five fires were set.
Police fired many rounds of rubber bullets and tear gas into the crowds to try to quell the uprising.
A Walgreens store was vandalized, and San Bernardino County Fire Department personnel extinguished a fire at the location.
Additional violent acts were reported in other areas of San Bernardino.
The Fontana Police Department and other local agencies responded to help the San Bernardino Police Department stop the disturbance, and the city put a curfew into effect.
No information was immediately available in regard to the number of arrests or injuries.
