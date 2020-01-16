The San Bernardino County Coalition Against Sexual Exploitation (CASE) will draw attention to the crime of commercial sexual exploitation and trafficking one step at a time.
The coalition will host its 2020 Human Trafficking Awareness Walk on Saturday, Jan. 25 in San Bernardino.
Registration for the annual event, now in its 10th year, will begin at 8 a.m. at the Children's Network office at 825 E. Hospitality Lane. There will be speakers at the event at 9 a.m.
Walkers will leave the Children’s Network office at 10 a.m. and head east toward Tippecanoe Avenue and back around to the starting point.
Participants can preregister for the free event at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/10th-annual-case-human-trafficking-awareness-walk-tickets-79199653295?fbclid=IwAR2g-r2Tl9-qGVwg6lhtOGRvt4uubPaCEhEBvtflDx0Jwhm-b3EGZ2IKTgI
“Human trafficking and sexual exploitation of children are often thought of as only occurring in foreign countries, but it happens here and we’re all responsible for educating ourselves and others about the realities of trafficking in our own neighborhoods and communities,” said CASE Coordinator Angel Magallanes. “Commercial sexual exploitation affects children in all parts of our county -- all children are vulnerable.”
The San Bernardino County Coalition Against Sexual Exploitation formed in 2009 to address commercial sexual exploitation of children in the county. It is a collaborative effort among child-serving county departments, service agencies and community members.
Quarterly CASE outreach and education meetings are held the second Tuesday of the month. For locations or more information, contact Magallanes at (909) 383-9677 or email her at angel.magallanes@hss.sbcounty.gov.
