A wanted felon with an outstanding warrant was arrested on jail property after he allegedly attempted to smuggle narcotics into the facility, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
On June 28, deputies conducted an extra patrol of the Central Detention Center and surrounding areas. During the extra patrol, deputies contacted 30-year-old Johnathon Arceyuz, who had an active felony warrant for his arrest. Arceyuz was taken into custody without incident and subsequently booked into Central Detention Center.
During the booking process, detention staff believed Arceyuz was attempting to smuggle narcotics into the facility. After further investigation, Arceyuz was found to have methamphetamine allegedly concealed on his person. Arceyuz was also charged with bringing a controlled substance into jail.
“Detention staff continues to combat the smuggling of narcotics into our correctional facilities,” the Sheriff’s Department said in a news release. “Using K9 drug detection dogs and advanced investigation techniques, the team has successfully intercepted multiple attempts to bring illegal substances into our county jails and state prisons. These efforts are crucial in maintaining the safety and security of both staff and inmates, as well as preventing the spread of drug-related issues within the facilities. The detention staff remains committed to staying vigilant in their efforts to keep our jails drug-free and will continue to utilize all available resources to achieve this goal.”
