Bertral Washington has been named the deputy chief of administration for the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
Washington will oversee the department’s planning and accreditation, training and safety, emergency medical services, support (vehicle and warehouse) services, and community risk reduction efforts.
“Chief Washington has a wealth of knowledge and experience in the fire service,” said Fire Chief Dan Munsey. “His diverse experience as a chief officer, coupled with his strong foundation of innovation, strategic planning, and leadership development, will assist our management team in leading this department into the future.”
Washington comes to the Fire District with more than 25 years of experience in the fire service. Until recently, he served as the fire chief for the City of Pasadena for more than five years.
Washington has a strong educational background which includes a Master’s degree in public administration, a Bachelor’s degree in political science, and an Associate degree in fire science management. He is a graduate of the Senior Executives in State and Local Government program at Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government.
