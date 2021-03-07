A weapon and drugs were seized from a suspect in Colton on March 6, according to the Colton Police Department.
Officers stopped a vehicle for vehicle code violations, police said on Facebook.
The driver had a warrant and the passenger was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, 20 gauge shotgun rounds and a sawed off 20 gauge shotgun with a round in the chamber, police said.
The passenger was a documented gang member who had a parole warrant and was out on bail, police said.
