A 61-year-old inmate at West Valley Detention Center died after being admitted to a hospital for medical issues, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
On Feb. 11, Alexander Madrid was seen by jail medical staff after experiencing issues that were possibly related to pre-existing medical conditions.
Madrid was subsequently transported by ambulance to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center in Colton. He remained in the care of the hospital and on March 18, he was pronounced deceased.
Investigators with the Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division are conducting an investigation.
Madrid was arrested on Dec. 9 by the Apple Valley Police Department on a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a minor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.