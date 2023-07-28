When a woman refused to have sex with a man, he allegedly ran over her with his truck, causing major injuries, according to the Redlands Police Department.
On the evening of July 20, the woman was found in an alley in the 800 block of East High Street in Redlands. She asked a passerby to call an ambulance, saying she had been hit by a car.
When police arrived, the woman initially provided little information other than the driver was a man. She was transported to a hospital.
Later, the victim told police she was pushed from the vehicle after refusing to have sex with the suspect. After she retrieved her property from the vehicle, the suspect ran over her.
She sustained a broken wrist, punctured and bruised lungs, fractured ribs and pelvis and a detached carotid artery.
The vehicle was described as a newer black truck. The suspect was described only as a light-skinned male. The incident is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.