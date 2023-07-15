While investigating numerous shootings, the San Bernardino Police Department made several arrests and seized weapons recently.
Officers from the Multiple Enforcement Team identified a specific location where gang members were armed with assault rifles and handguns, the San Bernardino P.D. said in a Facebook post on July 15.
Officers obtained a search warrant, and nearly 20 subjects were detained at the scene. Four gang members were arrested, along with the discovery of a 22-caliber rifle and two stolen handguns.
----- IN ADDITION, police responded to a shooting in the area of 9th Street and Valencia Avenue, the P.D. said in a separate Facebook post on July 14. During this incident, officers contacted the victim, who sustained a single, non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Upon further investigation, officers identified the suspected shooter and obtained a warrant. The suspect was located and arrested on multiple felony charges.
During a search of the suspect’s residence, officers located two handguns, one shotgun, body armor, ammunition, 50 fentanyl pills, and 1/2 ounce of methamphetamine, the Facebook post said.
