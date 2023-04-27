A wildfire has burned about 200 acres in the San Bernardino National Forest but has not been threatening any homes, officials said.
The fire was reported on April 26 at 10:19 a.m. and was located in a remote area northwest of Lyle Creek and south of Wrightwood.
Several agencies were involved in battling the blaze, which was 5 percent contained as of the morning of April 27.
The cause of the Knob Fire has not been determined and is under investigation.
Traffic was slow on Interstate 15 in the Cajon Pass because of the fire.
----- ALSO on April 26 in the Cajon Pass, the San Bernardino County Fire Department reported that two persons died in a head-on traffic collision.
The crash occurred at Cajon Boulevard and Keenbrook Road.
No additional information was immediately available.
