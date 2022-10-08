A 69-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly stabbing her husband to death on Oct. 7, according to the Upland Police Department.
Officers responded to a residence in the 500 block of E. 7th Street in Upland and located a 73-year-old man who had been stabbed and declared deceased.
The man's wife was taken into custody and booked on murder charges.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Upland P.D.
