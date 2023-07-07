A 74-year-old woman drowned in a swimming pool in Redlands on July 4, according to the Redlands Police Department.
Police and paramedics responded to the 1100 block of North Church Street after a 73-year-old resident found his wife at the bottom of their pool and was unable to pull her out.
Paramedics were able to get the woman out of the pool and attempted to revive her. She was transported to a hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.
Investigators found no indication of foul play and the drowning appeared to be accidental.
