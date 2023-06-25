An 80-year-old pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle in Rancho Cucamonga on June 24, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
At about 1:11 p.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department responded to the area of Archibald Avenue and Tryon Street.
Personnel from the Rancho Cucamonga Fire Department also responded to the scene to render aid to the woman who was involved in the collision.
The woman was transported by American Medical Response to Pomona Valley Medical Center but was pronounced deceased by the hospital staff at about 6:30 p.m.
The driver of the vehicle, a 70-year-old man, stayed at the scene of the crash, and no drugs or alcohol were detected.
The cause of the collision is being investigated by the Rancho Cucamonga P.D.'s Major Accident Investigation Team.
Anyone with any information regarding this incident is urged to call the Rancho Cucamonga P.D. at (909) 477-2800. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to www.wetip.com.
