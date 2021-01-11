A 91-year-old woman died after being shot by deputies when she allegedly pointed a shotgun at them on Jan. 9, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
The woman, identified as Betty Francois, was injured by the gunfire and was hospitalized after the incident. The Sheriff's Department issued an update on Jan. 11 and said that she had died at the hospital that morning.
On Jan. 9 at 9:34 a.m., deputies responded to a 911 call reporting unknown subjects attempting to break into a residence in the 17800 block of Sunburst Road in Victorville.
Deputies arrived and the woman came out the front door of the home armed with a shotgun, the Sheriff's Department said.
Deputies gave her commands to drop the gun, then she allegedly pointed the gun at the deputies, and a deputy-involved shooting occurred, the Sheriff's Department said.
Detectives from the Specialized Investigations Division responded to conduct the investigation.
The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information, or anyone who witnessed the incident, is asked to contact Detective Scott Abernathy, Specialized Investigations Division – Homicide Detail at (909) 387-3589. Callers can remain anonymous and contact WeTip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.
