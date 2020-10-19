A woman and a 6-year-old boy were killed in a four-vehicle traffic collision in the Cajon Pass on Oct. 18, and the incident was allegedly caused by a drunk driver, according to the California Highway Patrol.
At about 5:15 p.m., a blue Chevrolet Surburban was traveling northbound on Cajon Boulevard just north of Keenbrook Road.
Due to the driver’s level of intoxication, the Suburban crossed over the double yellow lines into the opposing traffic lane and collided head-on into a silver Toyota Camry, the CHP said.
A grey Nissan Titan which was traveling southbound on Cajon collided into the Suburban as it rolled into the opposing lanes of traffic. As the Suburban rolled, the driver was ejected onto the road way.
A white Ford F-150 which was traveling southbound on Cajon then collided into the Camry.
The 6-year old passenger of the Suburban was pronounced deceased at the scene of the collision.
The 28-year old driver of the Camry was also pronounced deceased at the scene.
The driver of the Suburban was transported to Loma Linda University Medical Center with critical injuries. The driver was later arrested at the hospital on charges of driving drunk and causing bodily injury.
