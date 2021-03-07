A woman and a girl were killed at a house in Rancho Cucamonga on March 7, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
At 3 a.m., Rancho Cucamonga deputies responded to a 911 call of an unknown problem at a home in the 6800 block of Bergano Place. Homicide detectives were called to the scene shortly after deputies arrived.
In addition to the woman and girl (whose age has not been confirmed), there is an additional victim, a woman who was hospitalized and is expected to recover.
Detectives are not releasing any other details at this stage of the investigation; updates will be provided as information becomes available for release, the Sheriff's Department said.
Homicide detectives remained at the scene throughout the day conducting this investigation. No suspects had been arrested.
