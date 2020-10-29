Suspect

Alaina Osburn was the driver of a stolen car that was located in Upland, police said.  She and her passenger, Jose Gutierrez, were arrested.  (Contributed photo by Upland Police Department)

A woman and man were arrested when a stolen car was found in Upland on Oct. 24, according to the Upland Police Department.

At about 2:40 p.m., officers located a stolen 1994 Honda Accord being driven in the area of 15th and Mountain Avenue. The driver of the vehicle pulled over and stopped.

The driver was identified as Alaina Osburn, a 26-year-old Pomona resident. She had active warrants for grand theft auto and drugs, police said.

The passenger, Jose Gutierrez, a 38-year-old Los Angeles resident, was on PRCS probation and had an active warrant for burglary, police said.

Both suspects were booked at West Valley Detention Center and the car was released to the owner.

