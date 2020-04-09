A woman and man were arrested on charges of identity theft in Rancho Cucamonga, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On April 7 at about 7:47 a.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station responded to a call regarding a vehicle burglary that occurred sometime during the night. The victim reported someone broke into his truck and stole some credit cards. His bank notified him there was suspicious activity on his account, and a transaction had recently taken place at a motel in Ontario.
Deputies responded to the motel and contacted Jessica Wellmerling, 36, and Nicholaus Burden, 25. While searching the room, deputies discovered several credit cards, checks, counterfeit money, and bank statements, none of which belonged to either suspect.
Deputies also located a set of keys to an Infinity and found the vehicle in the parking lot. A records check revealed it was registered to Wellmerling. Deputies searched the vehicle and located additional financial items along with laptops, printers, credit card readers, blank key cards, and other equipment commonly used in identity theft crimes.
Both Wellmerling and Burden were booked at West Valley Detention Center.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff’s Station. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463), or leave information at www.wetip.com.
