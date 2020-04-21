A 19-year-old woman and three juveniles were arrested on charges of armed robbery, conspiracy, and possession of stolen property and a loaded firearm, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On April 17, deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station responded to a report of an armed robbery involving a handgun at the Raw Class Wine and Spirits parking lot in the 12900 block of Foothill Boulevard in Rancho Cucamonga.
The victim reported she was inside of her vehicle when a male subject opened the driver side door and shoved a handgun into her side and demanded the watch she was wearing. The subject fled the area in a white Toyota Camry. The victim was able to memorize the license plate number and called 911.
At about 6 p.m., and with the assistance of the Highland Sheriff’s Station, deputies located the involved vehicle in the parking lot of Walmart in Highland.
The suspect, later identified as Redlands resident Bernice White, and three male juveniles were taken into custody.
Inside the vehicle, deputies located two loaded handguns, and a records check revealed one of them was reported stolen out of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.
White and one of the juvenile suspects were identified in surveillance footage obtained from inside Raw Class Wine and Spirits.
Upon further investigation, another one of the juvenile suspects was positively identified as the gunman involved in the armed robbery, the Sheriff's Department said.
White was booked at West Valley Detention Center, where she was later released after posting $100,000 bail. The three juvenile suspects were booked at the San Bernardino County Juvenile Detention Center.
