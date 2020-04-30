A woman and two children were murdered on April 29 and the suspect fled the state before being arrested, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
The suspect was identified as 35-year-old Louis Gabriel Lucero, a resident of Victorville.
On April 30, Lucero was arrested in Eagle County, Colorado on an unrelated charge. Lucero will be held on the current charges, as well as the warrant for murder. He will be scheduled for an extradition hearing before returning to San Bernardino County.
At about 10:57 a.m. on April 29, Victorville deputies were called to a location on Ferndale Road and discovered signs of a struggle inside. At the time, deputies learned that Erlinda Villareal, 42, and her boyfriend, Louis Lucero lived at the home.
Villareal and Lucero were not at the home when deputies arrived and had not been seen or heard from since early that morning. Detectives attempted to locate Villareal, Lucero and his vehicle but were unsuccessful.
Then at 5:36 p.m., dispatch received a call from a person off-roading in the desert area of Waalew Road and Corwin Road in Apple Valley who discovered the bodies of three individuals.
Villareal was identified as one of the victims, and the two other victims -- boys who were about 12 and 9 years old -- have not yet been positively identified.
Detectives determined that the victims left the Ferndale Road home with Lucero and were murdered at an unknown location, then left in the desert area where they were found.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Nicholas Clark, Specialized Investigations Division – Homicide Detail at (909) 387-3589. Callers can remain anonymous and contact WeTip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.