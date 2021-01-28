There has been widespread fraud throughout California involving people stealing money from the state's Employment Development Department (EDD), and one such case took place recently in Rancho Cucamonga and resulted in the arrest of a 31-year-old woman.
Detectives from the Rancho Cucamonga Station began investigating a case of identity theft on Dec. 29, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
The reporting party stated he was contacted by a representative from the EDD in September who asked him about two EDD accounts that contained his personal identifying information. The reporting party confirmed his personal identifying information and discovered the other account was under his 11-year-old child’s name. Through further conversation, it was discovered that someone opened a claim under his other three minor children’s information as well.
The reporting party contacted the bank where the money was being deposited and obtained information on recent purchases in San Bernardino, Fontana, Diamond Bar and Rancho Cucamonga and several ATM withdrawals totaling more than $17,000. The reporting party suspected the children’s estranged mother, identified as Ashley Kelly, and contacted police.
Through investigation, detectives learned Kelly used names, dates of birth and Social Security numbers of her four children to obtain more than $56,000 from the EDD.
Kelly was contacted at a home in Riverside and was arrested. She was booked in at West Valley Detention Center on identity theft charges and on an outstanding warrant for petty theft. She remained in custody on $100,000 bail.
