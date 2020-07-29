A 28-year-old woman died after being assaulted twice by a man in San Bernardino, and authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
On July 20 at 6 a.m., officers responded to the Foothill Villa apartments at 2600 W. 2nd Street and found Karmond Stafford on the ground in the carports suffering from head trauma. She was transported to an area hospital, where she was later pronounced deceased.
Surveillance cameras in the area captured video of the suspect assaulting the victim and knocking her unconscious. The suspect and victim left the area after the first incident, and then they later returned to the apartment complex, where the victim was assaulted a second time and left for dead.
The suspect is described as a man in his 30s, 5-foot-9, 250-280 pounds, dark complexion, bald, with a full beard, police said.
Anyone with information regarding the identity of this suspect, or with any information about this investigation, is urged to call Detective Cunningham at (909) 384-5745 / cunningham_jo@sbcity.org or Sergeant Tello at (909) 384-5613 / tello_al@sbcity.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.