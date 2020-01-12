A 54-year-old San Bernardino woman died when she was struck by a bus driven by a 33-year-old Fontana man on Jan. 10, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
At about 5:56 p.m., an OmniTrans SBX bus was traveling north on E Street from Fairway Drive in San Bernardino. Simultaneously, a pedestrian was walking in the SBX bus lane.
The bus driver observed the pedestrian and attempted to avoid a collision, but was unsuccessful. The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment but later succumbed to her injuries.
No persons on board the bus were injured.
The bus driver did not appear to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol, police said. It is unknown at this time whether the pedestrian was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
The collision is still under investigation.
