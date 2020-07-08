A 32-year-old San Bernardino woman died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver on July 7, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
At about 2:27 a.m., an unknown vehicle was being driven southbound in the 1500 block of North E Street. Simultaneously, a pedestrian was walking southbound in the roadway of E Street. The vehicle struck the pedestrian and fled the scene.
As a result of the collision, the pedestrian suffered critical injuries. She was transported to a local hospital for medical attention; however, she succumbed to her injuries.
It is unknown if speed or alcohol were factors in this collision.
The incident is still under investigation and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Dan Acosta or Sergeant Jeff Harvey at (909) 384-5792.
