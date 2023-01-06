An 84-year-old woman died after being struck by a vehicle in Rancho Cucamonga on Jan. 3, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
The incident occurred at about 10:47 a.m. in the 9500 block of Hamilton Street, when the pedestrian was walking on the north sidewalk as a resident was in the process of backing out of her driveway.
The driver did not see the pedestrian and struck her with the vehicle. The driver remained at the scene and rendered aid to the pedestrian before Rancho Cucamonga Fire and American Medical Response (AMR) arrived. The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced deceased.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or has any additional information is urged to contact Deputies D. Rusk or A. Smith at the Rancho Cucamonga Station at (909) 477-2800. Persons who choose to remain anonymous can call We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME or go to www.wetip.com.
