A 57-year-old woman died after being struck by a vehicle in Rialto on July 15, according to the Rialto Police Department.
The incident took place at 3:42 a.m. in the 3100 block of N. Riverside Avenue.
Investigators have concluded that a Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling in the southbound No. 2 lane of Riverside from Locust Avenue. Althea Taylor, a resident of Rialto, was pushing a shopping cart in the middle of the street when she was struck by the Jeep.
Paramedics from the Rialto Fire Department transported Taylor to a local hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.
The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, and alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the collision.
The Rialto P.D. is requesting that anyone who may have information related to this incident call the Traffic Division at (909) 421-4981. Witnesses can also anonymously report information through WeTip at (800) 782-7463, reference case No. 932005527.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.