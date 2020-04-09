A woman died and her son was injured in a traffic collision that occurred on April 8 in Rancho Cucamonga, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
The incident took place at 7:14 p.m. at the intersection of Haven Avenue and Jersey Boulevard.
A blue 2003 Honda Accord, driven by 62-year-old Rancho Cucamonga resident Jaime Uruena, was heading north on Haven.
As the vehicle entered the intersection, for reasons still under investigation, it moved to the right and collided with the light pole on the northeast corner, the Sheriff's Department said.
Both persons in the vehicle, Jaime Uruena and his mother Lucy Uruena, an 83-year-old Rancho Cucamonga resident, were transported to a local area hospital with injuries sustained in the crash.
Lucy Uruena later succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased.
Her son remained in the hospital and was reported to be in stable condition, the Sheriff's Department said.
The cause of the collision is under investigation. If anyone has any information related to this incident, they are asked to contact Deputy D. Beare or B. Steffler at the Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff's Station.
