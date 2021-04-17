A woman died and two other persons were injured due to a residential fire, and a man was arrested on charges of murder and attempted murder in connection with the incident, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On Saturday, April 17 at 2:14 a.m., deputies from Central Station responded to 911 calls of a house fire in the 7200 block of Tippecanoe Avenue in San Bernardino.
Deputies arrived and found heavy smoke and flames at the rear of the house. Two victims had escaped the home but had returned inside attempting to rescue an elderly woman and were burned while doing so.
Fire personnel arrived and made entry and were able to rescue the woman, later identified as 85-year-old Charolette Knight. Knight was transported to St. Bernadine's Hospital but succumbed to her injuries at 3:21 a.m.
Douglas Guyette, 68, was transported to the hospital with burn injuries and remains hospitalized in intensive care. Linda Guyette, 67, was also hospitalized with burn injuries and was treated and released.
Due to the nature of the fire, detectives from the Homicide Detail and arson investigators from the Fire Department responded to conduct the investigation.
While at the scene, deputies contacted the Guyettes' son, 47-year-old Charles Christian. After processing evidence at the scene and conducting interviews, Christian was interviewed by homicide detectives. Following the interview, Christian was arrested and charged with murder and attempted murder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.