A 42-year-old woman died after being hit by a vehicle on the side of the Route 210 Freeway on July 28, and a suspect was arrested in connection with the case, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The incident took place on the westbound 210, east of Waterman Avenue in San Bernardino, at about 11:53 p.m.
Upon preliminary investigation, the unidentified pedestrian’s Toyota Camry was disabled in the gore point of the 210 at the Waterman off-ramp, and she was standing on the driver side.
A Lexus SUV driven by Martin Santos in the No. 4 lane on the freeway veered to the right, striking the Camry and the pedestrian on the side of the roadway, the CHP said. The woman succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene.
A second collision occurred right afterward when the Lexus and the pedestrian were struck by a black Kia Sedona.
All lanes were closed for several hours while the investigation was conducted.
Santos was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and murder, the CHP said.
