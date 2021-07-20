A suspect who was allegedly intoxicated has been arrested in connection with a five-vehicle traffic collision which caused the death of a woman in Rancho Cucamonga earlier this month, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
The incident occurred at 5:13 p.m. near the intersection of Milliken Avenue and Base Line Road.
The suspect's vehicle collided with three other vehicles. The victim’s vehicle was pushed into the intersection, where it was struck by an eastbound vehicle. The suspect’s vehicle overturned and came to rest in the intersection, and the driver, identified as Moises Reina, a 32-year-old San Bernardino resident, was later transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver and passenger of the victim’s vehicle were both transported to the hospital. The passenger, Mia Johnson, a 50-year-old Rancho Cucamonga resident, later succumbed to her injuries at the hospital. The driver had serious injuries.
The cause of the collision is under investigation. At the conclusion of the initial investigation, Reina was arrested and booked at West Valley Detention Center.
On July 13, the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office filed one count of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, one count of second degree murder ("Watson murder"), and one count of DUI causing injury. Reina is being held on $1 million bail.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Rancho Cucamonga Station at (909) 477-2800. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.