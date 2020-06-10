A 54-year-old woman died in a street racing incident in San Bernardino on June 8, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
At about 10:13 p.m., a Buick Century driven by Steven Strother Jr., 26, and a Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Algetta Strother were involved in a street race westbound on 9th Street east of Waterman Avenue, police said.
Both vehicles attempted to pass a Toyota Camry driven by a 28-year-old San Bernardino resident.
At that time, the Century collided with the Camry, and Algetta Strother lost control of the Tahoe, causing the Tahoe to roll over and strike a tree, a standpipe, and a light pole. She was ejected from the Tahoe and succumbed to her injuries at the scene. A passenger in the Tahoe was injured and transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.
The driver of the Camry and his passenger were not injured as a result of the collision.
Strother was arrested on charges of vehicular manslaughter and driving while intoxicated. Speed and alcohol were factors in this collision, police said.
The collision is still under investigation and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Dan Acosta or Sergeant Jeff Harvey at (909) 384-5792.
