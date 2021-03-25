A woman was killed in a three-car collision in Loma Linda on March 24, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner's Division.
The incident took place at 9:58 a.m. at the intersection of Barton Road and Anderson Street.
The driver of a 2019 Kia Rio, identified as Carmen Marquez Rosales, an 85-year-old resident of Victorville, was transported to Loma Linda University Medical Center and pronounced deceased at 10:31 a.m.
The investigation was conducted by the San Bernardino County Sheriff Major Accident Investigation Team.
