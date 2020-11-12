A woman died in a traffic collision in the Cajon Pass on Nov. 9, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner's Division.
At 9:33 a.m., a 911 call was received regarding the incident on northbound Interstate 15, south of Cleghorn Road in Devore.
The driver of a vehicle, Amber Caughey, 37, a resident of Aliso Viejo, collided into a semi-truck that was traveling north on I-15.
Caughey was transported to Community Hospital of San Bernardino, where she was pronounced deceased at 10:41 a.m.
The California Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.
