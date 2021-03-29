A car occupied by two suspects was involved in a multi-vehicle collision which resulted in the death of a woman in Highland on March 27, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
The suspects, who received moderate injuries in the crash, were arrested on various charges.
The incident began at about 6:20 p.m., when deputies from the Highland Police Department were dispatched to the 25300 block of Baseline Street following a report that two suspects in a Honda sedan were brandishing a firearm. A Central deputy was nearby and arrived at the location within minutes of the call.
The deputy contacted the suspects and attempted to detain them. They were uncooperative with the deputy and drove away at a high rate of speed, the Sheriff's Department said. The deputy alerted Sheriff's dispatch and other responding units that the suspects fled in the Honda.
A short vehicle pursuit began, but it was terminated when the deputy was involved in a traffic collision with a motorist at Del Rosa Avenue and Pacific Street. The deputy discontinued his pursuit of the suspects to tend to the other driver who was involved in the collision.
The driver of the Honda continued driving at a high rate of speed, estimated to be between 80 to 100 mph. As the driver continued east on Pacific, a handgun and ammunition were thrown out of the Honda and landed near a residence in the 25500 block of Pacific. A fired cartridge was also found along with a bullet hole from a round that struck a residence. It is believed the handgun was fired by one of the suspects as it was thrown out of their vehicle or when it landed on the ground, the Sheriff's Department said.
The driver of the Honda continued to flee in a reckless manner with no regard for the safety of other motorists.
The Honda entered the intersection with Victoria Avenue against a red traffic light and collided with a 2005 Suzuki sedan that was going north on Victoria. The collision involved two other vehicles that were at the intersection.
After the Honda came to a rest, the suspects attempted to flee on foot but were detained by deputies who responded to the second collision. The intersection of Pacific and Victoria is more than a mile away from where the deputy terminated the pursuit. There were no Sheriff deputies actively pursuing the Honda when it struck the Suzuki, the Sheriff's Department said.
The driver of the Suzuki sustained major injuries and was transported to a local hospital. Despite lifesaving measures at the scene and by medical staff at the hospital, the driver subsequently succumbed to the injuries received from the collision. She was later identified as Paulette Samuel, a 58-year-old Highland resident, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner's Division.
The driver of the Honda, Joshua Williams, 27, and his passenger, Marcus Campbell, 35, were treated at a local hospital and then were booked at the Central Detention Center in San Bernardino.
