A 58-year-old woman died in a traffic collision involving multiple vehicles in Highland on March 27, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner's Division.
The incident occurred at 6:27 p.m. at the intersection of Victoria Avenue and Pacific Street.
Paramedics transported Paulette Samuel, a Highland resident, from the collision scene to St. Bernardine Medical Center. She was pronounced deceased in the emergency room at 7:20 p.m.
The circumstances of the collision are being investigated by the Sheriff Department's Highland Major Accident Investigation Team.
